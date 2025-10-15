Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Sketch Sketch, 2024 Screening times in Aktau 15 October 2025

Sketch Showtimes – 15 October 2025 Screenings in Aktau

Tickets
All about film
Today 10 Tomorrow 11 Sun 12 Mon 13 Tue 14 Wed 15
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Sketch? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Nar Cinema TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, RU
14:45 from 900 ₸ 16:55 from 1000 ₸
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Miss Moxy
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Sketch
Sketch
2024, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Керексин
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more