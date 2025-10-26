Menu
Kinoafisha
Aktau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
26 October 2025
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película Showtimes – 26 October 2025 Screenings in Aktau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about animated film
Tomorrow
25
Sun
26
Mon
27
Tue
28
Wed
29
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, RU
13:00
from 800 ₸
16:30
from 1000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
2025, USA, Drama
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree