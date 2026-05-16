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Kinoafisha Films The Devil Wears Prada 2 The Devil Wears Prada 2, 2026 Screening times in Aktau 17 May 2026

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Showtimes – 17 May 2026 Screenings in Aktau

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Today 16 Tomorrow 17
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, RU
17:25 from 1900 ₸ 19:40 from 3000 ₸
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