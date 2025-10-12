Menu
Films
Miss Moxy
Miss Moxy, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
12 October 2025
Miss Moxy Showtimes – 12 October 2025 Screenings in Aktau
20:50
from 400 ₸
20:50
from 400 ₸
20:50
from 400 ₸
20:50
from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D
10:15
from 1200 ₸
15:35
from 1900 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
11:40
from 2400 ₸
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, RU
13:45
from 1200 ₸
15:20
from 1300 ₸
