Menu
Kinoafisha
Aktau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Surrender
The Surrender, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
5 February 2026
The Surrender Showtimes – 5 February 2026 Screenings in Aktau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Tomorrow
5
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Surrender?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
00:10
from 2800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Qiyal
2024, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree