Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Yolki 12 Yolki 12, 2025 Screening times in Aktau 24 December 2025

Yolki 12 Showtimes – 24 December 2025 Screenings in Aktau

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 24
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Yolki 12? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, RU
16:45 from 1900 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more