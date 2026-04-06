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Kinoafisha Films Ready or Not: Here I Come Ready or Not: Here I Come, 2026 Screening times in Aktau 7 April 2026

Ready or Not: Here I Come Showtimes – 7 April 2026 Screenings in Aktau

Tickets
All about film
Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Nar Cinema TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, RU
18:05 from 1400 ₸ 23:50 from 1500 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, RU
18:10 from 1100 ₸
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