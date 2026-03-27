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Ready or Not: Here I Come
Ready or Not: Here I Come, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
28 March 2026
Ready or Not: Here I Come Showtimes – 28 March 2026 Screenings in Aktau
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How do I book tickets for Ready or Not: Here I Come?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, RU
11:30
from 1200 ₸
23:40
from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park
g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
19:10
from 3400 ₸
21:20
from 3400 ₸
23:20
from 3000 ₸
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, RU
14:20
from 4000 ₸
16:10
from 1300 ₸
18:05
from 1400 ₸
19:10
from 1500 ₸
23:50
from 1500 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, RU
16:45
from 1000 ₸
23:45
from 1200 ₸
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