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Kinoafisha Films Hokum Hokum, 2026 Screening times in Aktau 20 May 2026

Hokum Showtimes – 20 May 2026 Screenings in Aktau

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Today 19 Tomorrow 20
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, RU
15:35 from 1900 ₸
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