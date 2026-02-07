Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Qiyal Qiyal, 2024 Screening times in Aktau 8 February 2026

Qiyal Showtimes – 8 February 2026 Screenings in Aktau

Tickets
All about film
Today 7 Tomorrow 8
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Qiyal? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, KZ
15:15 from 1900 ₸
Kopy v kino
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tastamashy, ana!
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Taube
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qyzym
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bir tup alma agashy
Bir tup alma agashy
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Koz timesin
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qolymnan usta
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more