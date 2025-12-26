Menu
Aktau, KZ
Films
Anaconda
Anaconda, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
30 December 2025
Anaconda Showtimes – 30 December 2025 Screenings in Aktau
Today
26
Tomorrow
27
Sun
28
Mon
29
Tue
30
How do I book tickets for Anaconda?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, RU
12:40
from 800 ₸
16:20
from 1000 ₸
18:10
from 1400 ₸
23:25
from 1500 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, RU
16:45
from 1000 ₸
19:00
from 1200 ₸
