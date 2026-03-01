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Kinoafisha Films Hoppers Hoppers, 2026 Screening times in Aktau 25 March 2026

Hoppers Showtimes – 25 March 2026 Screenings in Aktau

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 22 Mon 23 Tue 24 Wed 25
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Nar Cinema TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
13:20 from 1100 ₸ 15:00 from 1200 ₸ 17:30 from 1400 ₸
2D, RU
13:10 from 1100 ₸ 16:50 from 1400 ₸
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