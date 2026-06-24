Menu
Kinoafisha
Aktau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
25 June 2026
Disclosure Day Showtimes – 25 June 2026 Screenings in Aktau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
All about film
Today
24
Tomorrow
25
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Disclosure Day?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park
g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
18:30
from 2300 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
10:10
from 1700 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
Supergirl
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
The Cure
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Күн батыстан шыққанда
2027, Kazakhstan, Horror
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree