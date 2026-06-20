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Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
21 June 2026
Disclosure Day Showtimes – 21 June 2026 Screenings in Aktau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, RU
21:05
from 3000 ₸
23:45
from 3000 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, RU
14:05
from 900 ₸
15:25
from 1000 ₸
18:30
from 1100 ₸
21:00
from 1200 ₸
23:35
from 1200 ₸
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