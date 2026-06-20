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Kinoafisha Films Disclosure Day Disclosure Day, 2026 Screening times in Aktau 20 June 2026

Disclosure Day Showtimes – 20 June 2026 Screenings in Aktau

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Today 20 Tomorrow 21 Mon 22 Tue 23 Wed 24
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, RU
21:05 from 3000 ₸ 23:45 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
17:30 from 15000 ₸ 18:20 from 3400 ₸ 20:10 from 15000 ₸ 21:00 from 3400 ₸ 22:50 from 15000 ₸ 23:40 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
19:30 from 3000 ₸ 20:40 from 3000 ₸ 23:30 from 2600 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, RU
14:05 from 900 ₸ 15:25 from 1000 ₸ 18:30 from 1100 ₸ 21:00 from 1200 ₸ 23:35 from 1200 ₸
Michael
Michael
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Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
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Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day
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Pressure
Pressure
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The Cure
The Cure
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Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy
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Evolution
Evolution
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Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
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Curly Burly
Curly Burly
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Babay
Babay
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Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
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Күн батыстан шыққанда
Күн батыстан шыққанда
2027, Kazakhstan, Horror
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