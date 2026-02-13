Menu
Kinoafisha
Aktau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Send Help
Send Help, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
14 February 2026
Send Help Showtimes – 14 February 2026 Screenings in Aktau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Filming locations
All about film
Today
13
Tomorrow
14
Sun
15
Mon
16
Tue
17
Wed
18
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Send Help?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, RU
16:15
from 1000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Beldham
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree