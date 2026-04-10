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Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
15 April 2026
Project Hail Mary Showtimes – 15 April 2026 Screenings in Aktau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, RU
17:25
from 1000 ₸
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