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Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
30 June 2026
Scary Movie 6 Showtimes – 30 June 2026 Screenings in Aktau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, RU
22:05
from 1500 ₸
23:40
from 1500 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, RU
23:55
from 1200 ₸
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