Films
Scream 7
Scream 7, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
10 March 2026
Scream 7 Showtimes – 10 March 2026 Screenings in Aktau
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, RU
15:05
from 1100 ₸
18:30
from 1400 ₸
19:40
from 1500 ₸
20:35
from 1500 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, RU
15:40
from 1000 ₸
20:00
from 1200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Scarlet
2025, Japan / USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Bear Kid: Super Hero
2024, China, Adventure, Animation
