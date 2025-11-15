Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Running Man The Running Man, 2025 Screening times in Aktau

The Running Man, 2025 Screening times in Aktau

Today 15 Tomorrow 16 Mon 17 Tue 18 Wed 19
How do I book tickets for The Running Man? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, RU
17:35 from 1900 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
23:40 from 3200 ₸
Nar Cinema TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, RU
15:45 from 1400 ₸ 16:50 from 1400 ₸ 21:15 from 1500 ₸ 23:55 from 1500 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, RU
15:35 from 1000 ₸ 23:40 from 1200 ₸
