Films
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
16 November 2025
Now You See Me 3 Showtimes – 16 November 2025 Screenings in Aktau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Facts
All about film
Today
15
Tomorrow
16
Mon
17
Tue
18
Wed
19
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Now You See Me 3?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, RU
19:20
from 3000 ₸
21:25
from 3000 ₸
23:50
from 3000 ₸
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, RU
12:50
from 1200 ₸
14:50
from 1300 ₸
16:15
from 1400 ₸
19:15
from 1500 ₸
21:55
from 1500 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, RU
12:10
from 800 ₸
19:45
from 1200 ₸
