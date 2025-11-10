Menu
Kinoafisha
Aktau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Finnick 2
Finnick 2, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
10 November 2025
Finnick 2 Showtimes – 10 November 2025 Screenings in Aktau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about animated film
Tomorrow
8
Sun
9
Mon
10
Tue
11
Wed
12
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Finnick 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, RU
13:00
from 800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree