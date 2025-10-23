Menu
Kinoafisha
Aktau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Finnick 2
Finnick 2, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
Finnick 2, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about animated film
Tomorrow
23
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Finnick 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
10:50
from 2400 ₸
12:30
from 2400 ₸
15:20
from 2800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Tafiti - Gjennom Ørken
2025, Germany, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree