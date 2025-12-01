Menu
Kinoafisha
Aktau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
20 December 2025
Zootopia 2 Showtimes – 20 December 2025 Screenings in Aktau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Facts
All about animated film
Tomorrow
20
Sun
21
Mon
22
Tue
23
Wed
24
Format
All
KZ
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Zootopia 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, RU
10:30
from 1200 ₸
12:00
from 1200 ₸
14:45
from 1500 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KZ
10:40
from 2400 ₸
13:40
from 2400 ₸
17:20
from 2800 ₸
2D, RU
11:50
from 2400 ₸
15:30
from 2800 ₸
19:10
from 3200 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, KZ
13:05
from 900 ₸
15:10
from 1000 ₸
2D, RU
13:15
from 900 ₸
17:05
from 1100 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
Dust Bunny
2025, USA, Drama, Horror
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree