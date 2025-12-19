Menu
Kinoafisha Films Zootopia 2 Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Aktau 19 December 2025

Zootopia 2 Showtimes – 19 December 2025 Screenings in Aktau

Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KZ
10:40 from 1900 ₸ 13:20 from 2400 ₸
2D, RU
11:30 from 2400 ₸ 15:10 from 2800 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, KZ
13:05 from 900 ₸ 15:10 from 1000 ₸
2D, RU
13:15 from 900 ₸ 17:05 from 1100 ₸
