Films
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
18 December 2025
Zootopia 2 Showtimes – 18 December 2025 Screenings in Aktau
All about animated film
Today
15
Tomorrow
16
Wed
17
Thu
18
How do I book tickets for Zootopia 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KZ
10:40
from 1900 ₸
14:40
from 2100 ₸
2D, RU
11:00
from 1900 ₸
12:50
from 1900 ₸
16:30
from 2100 ₸
