Films
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
All about animated film
Today
27
Tomorrow
28
Sat
29
Sun
30
Mon
1
Tue
2
Wed
3
How do I book tickets for Zootopia 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Bayterek 3D cinema
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, KZ
18:00
from 3000 ₸
2D, RU
20:00
from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KZ
16:30
from 2800 ₸
18:30
from 3200 ₸
2D, RU
17:00
from 2800 ₸
18:00
from 3200 ₸
20:00
from 3200 ₸
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
18:00
from 1400 ₸
19:50
from 1500 ₸
2D, RU
17:05
from 1000 ₸
19:35
from 1500 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, KZ
16:45
from 1000 ₸
2D, RU
16:25
from 1000 ₸
