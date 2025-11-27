Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Zootopia 2 Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Aktau

Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Aktau

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 27 Tomorrow 28 Sat 29 Sun 30 Mon 1 Tue 2 Wed 3
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Zootopia 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, KZ
18:00 from 3000 ₸
2D, RU
20:00 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KZ
16:30 from 2800 ₸ 18:30 from 3200 ₸
2D, RU
17:00 from 2800 ₸ 18:00 from 3200 ₸ 20:00 from 3200 ₸
Nar Cinema TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
18:00 from 1400 ₸ 19:50 from 1500 ₸
2D, RU
17:05 from 1000 ₸ 19:35 from 1500 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, KZ
16:45 from 1000 ₸
2D, RU
16:25 from 1000 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Regretting You
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Sisu: Road to Revenge
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more