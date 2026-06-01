Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Toy Story 5 Toy Story 5, 2026 Screening times in Aktau 28 June 2026

Toy Story 5 Showtimes – 28 June 2026 Screenings in Aktau

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 28 Mon 29
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Toy Story 5? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, KZ
11:50 from 1200 ₸
2D, RU
10:05 from 1200 ₸ 15:50 from 1900 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
10:30 from 2600 ₸ 12:20 from 2600 ₸ 14:20 from 3000 ₸ 16:10 from 3000 ₸ 18:00 from 3400 ₸ 19:50 from 3400 ₸
2D, RU
10:10 from 2600 ₸ 12:00 from 2600 ₸ 13:50 from 2600 ₸ 15:40 from 3000 ₸ 17:40 from 3000 ₸ 19:40 from 3400 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KZ
12:50 from 2200 ₸ 16:10 from 2600 ₸ 20:10 from 3000 ₸
2D, RU
11:50 from 2200 ₸ 15:50 from 2600 ₸ 19:50 from 3000 ₸
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Supergirl
Supergirl
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector
Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector
2026, China, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Cure
The Cure
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more