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Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
28 June 2026
Toy Story 5 Showtimes – 28 June 2026 Screenings in Aktau
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Tomorrow
28
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29
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How do I book tickets for Toy Story 5?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, KZ
11:50
from 1200 ₸
2D, RU
10:05
from 1200 ₸
15:50
from 1900 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park
g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
10:30
from 2600 ₸
12:20
from 2600 ₸
14:20
from 3000 ₸
16:10
from 3000 ₸
18:00
from 3400 ₸
19:50
from 3400 ₸
2D, RU
10:10
from 2600 ₸
12:00
from 2600 ₸
13:50
from 2600 ₸
15:40
from 3000 ₸
17:40
from 3000 ₸
19:40
from 3400 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KZ
12:50
from 2200 ₸
16:10
from 2600 ₸
20:10
from 3000 ₸
2D, RU
11:50
from 2200 ₸
15:50
from 2600 ₸
19:50
from 3000 ₸
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