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Kinoafisha Films Toy Story 5 Toy Story 5, 2026 Screening times in Aktau 22 June 2026

Toy Story 5 Showtimes – 22 June 2026 Screenings in Aktau

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 20 Tomorrow 21 Mon 22
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, KZ
12:00 from 1500 ₸ 15:40 from 1900 ₸
2D, RU
10:10 from 1200 ₸ 13:50 from 1500 ₸ 17:30 from 1900 ₸ 19:20 from 2000 ₸
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
The Cure
The Cure
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Күн батыстан шыққанда
Күн батыстан шыққанда
2027, Kazakhstan, Horror
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
Sleepwalker
Sleepwalker
2026, USA, Thriller
Evil Dress
Evil Dress
2026, Spain, Horror
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