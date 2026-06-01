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Supergirl
Supergirl, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
Supergirl, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
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Tomorrow
25
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RU
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park
g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:40
from 2600 ₸
12:50
from 2600 ₸
15:00
from 3000 ₸
17:10
from 3000 ₸
19:30
from 3400 ₸
21:00
from 15000 ₸
21:40
from 3400 ₸
23:50
from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
13:40
from 2200 ₸
17:40
from 2600 ₸
21:40
from 3000 ₸
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