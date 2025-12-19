Menu
Avatar 3, 2025 Screening times in Aktau 23 December 2025

Avatar 3 Showtimes – 23 December 2025 Screenings in Aktau

Nar Cinema TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
15:20 from 1500 ₸ 16:50 from 1600 ₸ 18:55 from 1800 ₸ 21:25 from 2000 ₸ 22:30 from 2000 ₸
2D, RU
15:00 from 1500 ₸ 18:30 from 1800 ₸ 20:20 from 2000 ₸ 22:10 from 2000 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, KZ
17:00 from 1300 ₸ 22:25 from 1500 ₸
2D, RU
19:00 from 1400 ₸ 22:35 from 1500 ₸
