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Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
29 June 2026
Masters of the Universe Showtimes – 29 June 2026 Screenings in Aktau
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Tomorrow
28
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29
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How do I book tickets for Masters of the Universe?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D
10:35
from 1200 ₸
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