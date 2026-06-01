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Kinoafisha Films Masters of the Universe Masters of the Universe, 2026 Screening times in Aktau 24 June 2026

Masters of the Universe Showtimes – 24 June 2026 Screenings in Aktau

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 24
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D
14:05 from 1500 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:50 from 1900 ₸ 15:10 from 2100 ₸
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