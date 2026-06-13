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Kinoafisha Films Masters of the Universe Masters of the Universe, 2026 Screening times in Aktau 14 June 2026

Masters of the Universe Showtimes – 14 June 2026 Screenings in Aktau

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Today 13 Tomorrow 14
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D
15:25 from 1900 ₸ 17:55 from 1900 ₸
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