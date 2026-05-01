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Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Aksay
Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Aksay
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Уральск
Tomorrow
9
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Kinoplexx Uralsk
g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, KZ
15:30
from 2000 ₸
20:00
from 2400 ₸
23:50
from 2000 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
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