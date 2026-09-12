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Kinoafisha Films Deep Water Showtimes for Deep Water (2026) in Aksay today

Showtimes for Deep Water (2026) in Aksay today

Deep Water
Deep Water Action, Horror, Thriller 2026 / USA / Spain
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All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Уральск

Today 12
Format
Group Screenings
Kinoplexx Uralsk g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, RU
23:50 from 2000 ₸
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