Menu
Kinoafisha
Aksay, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay, 2026 Screening times in Aksay
Uylenu onay, 2026 Screening times in Aksay
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
13
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Uylenu onay?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Aksay, ul. Molodezhnaya, 13, TTs «Jarsuat», 3 etazh
2D
19:30
from 2200 ₸
21:20
from 2200 ₸
23:10
from 2200 ₸
00:55
from 2200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree