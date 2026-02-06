Menu
Films
Gashyqpyn sagan
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Уральск
Today
6
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Kinoplexx Uralsk
g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, RU
17:30
from 2000 ₸
19:40
from 2400 ₸
Kөrkem
g. Uralsk, prosp. Evraziya, 101, TTs «City Center»
2D
20:00
from 2200 ₸
21:55
from 2200 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
