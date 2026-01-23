Menu
Films
Zhalmauyz Kempir
Zhalmauyz Kempir, 2026 Screening times in Aksay
How do I book tickets for Zhalmauyz Kempir?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Cinema Park
g. Aksay, ul. Molodezhnaya, 13, TTs «Jarsuat», 3 etazh
2D
17:20
from 2200 ₸
23:05
from 2200 ₸
00:45
from 2200 ₸
