Qushaqtashy mama, 2026 Screening times in Aksay

Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Уральск

Tomorrow 31
Format
Group Screenings
Kinoplexx Uralsk g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, KZ
14:00 from 2000 ₸ 17:30 from 2000 ₸ 21:30 from 2400 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
