Films
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa, 2025 Screening times in Aksay
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa, 2025 Screening times in Aksay
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Уральск
Today
16
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Kinoplexx Uralsk
g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, RU
17:30
from 2000 ₸
19:20
from 2400 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
