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Kinoafisha Films Obsession Obsession, 2025 Screening times in Aksay

Obsession, 2025 Screening times in Aksay

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Today 22
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinema Park g. Aksay, ul. Molodezhnaya, 13, TTs «Jarsuat», 3 etazh
2D
00:00 from 2200 ₸
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