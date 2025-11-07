Menu
Kinoafisha
Aksay, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada, 2025 Screening times in Aksay
Zhezduha Koreyada, 2025 Screening times in Aksay
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
7
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Zhezduha Koreyada?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Aksay, ul. Molodezhnaya, 13, TTs «Jarsuat», 3 etazh
2D
13:50
from 1800 ₸
15:45
from 1800 ₸
17:40
from 2200 ₸
19:35
from 2200 ₸
21:30
from 2200 ₸
23:25
from 2200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree