Films
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda, 2025 Screening times in Aksay
Baqyt qushagynda, 2025 Screening times in Aksay
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
30
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Baqyt qushagynda?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Aksay, ul. Molodezhnaya, 13, TTs «Jarsuat», 3 etazh
2D
16:00
from 1800 ₸
19:50
from 2200 ₸
