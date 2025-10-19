Menu
Kinoafisha
Aksay, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Ice Fall
Ice Fall, 2025 Screening times in Aksay
Ice Fall, 2025 Screening times in Aksay
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Sun
19
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Ice Fall?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Aksay, ul. Molodezhnaya, 13, TTs «Jarsuat», 3 etazh
2D
15:05
from 1800 ₸
17:05
from 2200 ₸
19:05
from 2200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree