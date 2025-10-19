Menu
Popeye: The Slayer Man, 2025 Screening times in Aksay 19 October 2025

Popeye: The Slayer Man Showtimes – 19 October 2025 Screenings in Aksay

Sun 19
How do I book tickets for Popeye: The Slayer Man? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Cinema Park g. Aksay, ul. Molodezhnaya, 13, TTs «Jarsuat», 3 etazh
2D
12:20 from 1800 ₸ 13:25 from 1800 ₸ 00:40 from 2200 ₸
