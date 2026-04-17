Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Lee Cronin's The Mummy Lee Cronin's The Mummy, 2026 Screening times in Aksay

Lee Cronin's The Mummy, 2026 Screening times in Aksay

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Уральск

Today 17
Format
Group Screenings
Kinoplexx Uralsk g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, RU
23:20 from 2000 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
2026, USA, Horror
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Перiште
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Нелегал. Через Мексику
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Tuysqan
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
2026, USA / Uzbekistan, Action, Adventure, History
Panda Plan 2
Panda Plan 2
2026, China, Action, Comedy, Family
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more