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Practical Magic 2
Showtimes for Practical Magic 2 (2026) in Aksay today
Showtimes for Practical Magic 2 (2026) in Aksay today
Practical Magic 2
Romantic, Fantasy
2026 / USA
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Уральск
Today
12
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Kinoplexx Uralsk
g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, RU
12:10
from 1800 ₸
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