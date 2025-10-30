Menu
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, 2025 Screening times in Aksay

How do I book tickets for Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Cinema Park g. Aksay, ul. Molodezhnaya, 13, TTs «Jarsuat», 3 etazh
2D
18:20 from 2200 ₸
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Truce
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Shell
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Save the Green Planet
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Night of the Reaper
Night of the Reaper
2025, USA, Horror
Synyptas
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
2025, USA, Drama
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Kapitan Baytasov
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
