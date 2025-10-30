Menu
Kinoafisha
Aksay, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, 2025 Screening times in Aksay
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, 2025 Screening times in Aksay
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Facts
All about film
Today
30
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Aksay, ul. Molodezhnaya, 13, TTs «Jarsuat», 3 etazh
2D
18:20
from 2200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Night of the Reaper
2025, USA, Horror
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
2025, USA, Drama
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree