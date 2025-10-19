Menu
Aksay, KZ
Films
Tron 3
Tron 3, 2025 Screening times in Aksay
19 October 2025
Tron 3 Showtimes – 19 October 2025 Screenings in Aksay
Sun
19
Cinema Park
g. Aksay, ul. Molodezhnaya, 13, TTs «Jarsuat», 3 etazh
2D
11:45
from 1800 ₸
14:00
from 1800 ₸
16:10
from 1800 ₸
18:20
from 2200 ₸
20:30
from 2200 ₸
3D
17:35
from 2200 ₸
